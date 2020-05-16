Drunk driving stop leads to meth arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tomah police found a substantial amount of methamphetamine May 11 after pulling over a 66-year-old man for suspicion of drunk driving, according to a referral to the Monroe County District Attorney.

Phillip H. Beason was referred for fourth-offense drunk driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, police observed a vehicle cross the center line while making a right turn from Butts Avenue onto Jackson Street at 11 p.m. May 11. The vehicle then turned northbound onto Superior Avenue, where the driver had difficulty maintaining his lane and almost struck the curb. Police stopped the vehicle near Larkin Street.

The driver, identified as Beason, told police he “ain't had nothing to drink.” The report says his motor skills appeared compromised as he struggled to find the latch of the glove box. He then stumbled after police asked him to exit the vehicle.

Beason showed multiple clues of intoxication during the field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath rest recorded a blood-alcohol level of .112.