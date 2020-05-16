Drunk driving stop leads to meth arrest

Tomah police found a substantial amount of methamphetamine May 11 after pulling over a 66-year-old man for suspicion of drunk driving, according to a referral to the Monroe County District Attorney.
Phillip H. Beason was referred for fourth-offense drunk driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, police observed a vehicle cross the center line while making a right turn from Butts Avenue onto Jackson Street at 11 p.m. May 11. The vehicle then turned northbound onto Superior Avenue, where the driver had difficulty maintaining his lane and almost struck the curb. Police stopped the vehicle near Larkin Street.
The driver, identified as Beason, told police he “ain't had nothing to drink.” The report says his motor skills appeared compromised as he struggled to find the latch of the glove box. He then stumbled after police asked him to exit the vehicle.
Beason showed multiple clues of intoxication during the field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath rest recorded a blood-alcohol level of .112.
During a search of Beason’s person, he attempted to reach for the left front pocket of his jeans. He was stopped by police, and Beason responded, “Okay, you got me.” Police reportedly recovered three gem bags and a piece of folded paper that totaled 11 grams of methamphetamine. Police also allegedly found a plastic bag with six grams of marijuana and a red straw.
Beason was referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-offense drunk driving. He was also issued a municipal citation for unsafe lane deviation.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!