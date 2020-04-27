Eagle Scout project brings colorful recycling bins to Tomah High School

Dave Stutzman, director of buildings, grounds and energy for the Tomah Area School District, likes the fact that the artwork of the bins is “themed.” The one with books will be placed near the library, another with cows will be placed in the technical education area, and one with music will be placed near the music/theater rooms.

“They’re dispersed all over the building,” Stutzman said. “They’re designed so it’s hard not to know what they’re for. I expect it will be a pretty successful campaign.”

Burbach said the artwork will draw eyeballs and, hopefully, recyclables.

“Students are environmentally aware,” he said. “When something like this is available, they’ll use those options.”

The bins are framed with wood planks and lined with HDP paneling. Burbach said the material is “ideal for a building like this because it’s water-resistant and odor-resistant.” There will be separate bins for paper and plastic.

“I did a little research and talked to the people at Modern Disposal,” Burbach said. “It’s less work for their people down the line.”

Burbach has been a Boy Scout since first grade. He said scouting has been a valuable part of his life.