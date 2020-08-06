Early voting option gains favor in Tomah

Electors in Tomah are flocking to the early voting option in advance of the Aug. 11 partisan primary.
Tomah city clerk Becki Weyer said that 821 people have cast early absentee ballots through 11 a.m. Thursday compared to 152 who had cast early absentees in August 2018.
Weyer said the jump in early absentee voting makes turnout projections difficult.
"It's kind of hard to tell with COVID and a significantly high number of absentee ballots," said Weyer.
Total turnout for the August 2018 election was 1,359 voters.
Polling in Tomah will be conducted at the Tomah Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weyer said the Nov. 3 general election will be held at Tomah Recreation Park when a much higher turnout is expected.
Voters will be required to show photo identification prior to casting a ballot. Electors can register on election day if they have lived at their address for at least 28 days. Election-day registrations must show proof of residence.
Weyer expects Tomah polls to be adequately staffed on election day. She said 17 poll workers have signed up, and there has been no discussion of getting help from the Wisconsin National Guard.
"We have a full staff," she said. "They're ready to go, and everybody is in good spirits."
Face coverings are encouraged for people who cast ballots on election day, but Tomah voters won't be required to wear masks. Weyer said poll workers will wear masks and take other precautions related to COVID-19.
Local voters won't be looking at a long ballot. For Republicans, the only contested races are primaries for Monroe County Register of Deeds, Monroe County treasurer and the state's 3rd Congressional District.
For Democrats, the only contested race for city of Tomah voters is the 3rd Congressional District. However, voters south of Tomah will have Democratic primaries in the 32nd state Senate District and 96th state Assembly District.
There are races for statewide offices on the ballot.
Weyer's first day as city clerk was Aug. 3. She's being assisted by her predecessor, Jo Cram, who will remain in the clerk's office through December.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
