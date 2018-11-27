The Tomah Ecumenical Choir has announced its performance schedule for the 2018 holiday season.
The choir, which consists of members from several different churches in the area, will perform at the following locations:
December 9 - Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 7:30 a.m.; Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8:15 a.m.; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 9 a.m.; First United Methodist Church, 10:30 a.m.
December 16 - Bible Free Evangelical Church, 8:30 a.m.; Peace Lutheran Church, 9 a.m.; United Church of Christ, 10 a.m.
The choir has been rehearsing since Nov. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.