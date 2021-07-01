Education center at Fort McCoy offers wide array of assistance

Fort McCoy soldiers and civilians looking to enhance their careers should consider seeking guidance and assistance from the 88th Readiness Division Education Center at Fort McCoy.

“Our soldiers and civilian employees should use the education center to learn more about their educational benefits. Most have no idea of everything that they are entitled to receive,” said Connie Schauer, education services specialist with the education center.

The education center serves the wider military community: soldiers, retirees, spouses, civilian employees and contractors.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” Schauer said.

The list of services offered by the education center is extensive. The education services specialists administer an array of military tests, including the Oral Proficiency Interview, Defense Language Proficiency Test, Defense Language Aptitude Battery, Selection Instrument for Flight Training and the Armed Forces Classification Test.

ROTC Cadet Morgan Schwittay, soon to be a senior at Ripon College in Ripon, used the education center to take the SIFT because she wants to commission into the aviation branch. She got the contact information for the Education Center from her ROTC battalion and set up a time to take the test.