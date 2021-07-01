Education center at Fort McCoy offers wide array of assistance

Fort McCoy soldiers and civilians looking to enhance their careers should consider seeking guidance and assistance from the 88th Readiness Division Education Center at Fort McCoy.
“Our soldiers and civilian employees should use the education center to learn more about their educational benefits. Most have no idea of everything that they are entitled to receive,” said Connie Schauer, education services specialist with the education center.
The education center serves the wider military community: soldiers, retirees, spouses, civilian employees and contractors.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” Schauer said.
The list of services offered by the education center is extensive. The education services specialists administer an array of military tests, including the Oral Proficiency Interview, Defense Language Proficiency Test, Defense Language Aptitude Battery, Selection Instrument for Flight Training and the Armed Forces Classification Test.
ROTC Cadet Morgan Schwittay, soon to be a senior at Ripon College in Ripon, used the education center to take the SIFT because she wants to commission into the aviation branch. She got the contact information for the Education Center from her ROTC battalion and set up a time to take the test.
“It was super easy to set up the test,” Schwittay said.
Schwittay said she thinks other service members should consider connecting with education services specialists to advance their military and civilian careers.
“They are super helpful and knowledgeable and super easy to work with. They made the process of taking the test easier,” Schwittay said.
Other services offered include administration of the Test of Adult Basic Education, proctoring college exams, consolidation of college transcripts, assistance with writing papers and developing writing skills, maintaining a library of educational reference and study guides, teaching Basic Skills Education Program classes and instructing English language learners/English as a second language classes.
The education services specialists can also provide help with tuition assistance and credentialing. They can help activate account access for ArmyIgnitED, create Help Desk tickets, escalate issues to Army Continuing Education System and validate degree plans and course planners.
The 88th RD Education Center is also a National Testing Center site, administering the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support standardized subject tests and College Level Examination Program exams. Soldiers can get college credits by demonstrating existing knowledge.
“All army personnel testing and proctoring is free. Soldiers can take the first CLEP and DANTES test free. Retakes of CLEP and DANTES tests are $80,” said Schauer. “Spouses and civilians must pay $80 for CLEP and DANTES tests.”
Although no local colleges currently offer in-person classes at the education center, Schauer said that staff members are working with nearby educational institutions for in-person classes.
Planning is under way for an open house at the education center in summer 2021 to showcase services to potential patrons and to thank existing clients.
The education center is located in Building 50, Room 123, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s also open weekends by appointment. Call 608-388-7311 or 7274 for more information.