The three Edward Jones branches in Tomah have announced their annual school supplies donation campaign.
Local residents can support the effort by taking items to the Edward Jones branch offices during regular business hours from Monday, July 15 to Friday, Aug. 9.
Participating financial advisors and their branch addresses are: Griffin Moe and Sarah McDonald, Lenny Bakken and Stephanie Sommerfield and Jeremy Haun and Krista McCoic.
The branch addresses are: 1509 Superior Ave South; 201 Helen Walton Dr., Suite #2; and 1115 N. Superior Ave., Suite #3.
Schools in the Tomah Area School District begin classes Tuesday, Sept. 3, except for Lemonweir Elementary School, where its year-round program begins Wednesday, July 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.