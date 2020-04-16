Elected officials mum on reasons for city administrator dismissal

Gorius was hired as city administrator in April 2013.

The Tomah Journal emailed all eight council members asking why Gorius was dismissed.

Council member Sue Holme told the Journal, “As a body we were instructed to not divulge information and to hold our decision close to the vest.”

Six other council members − Travis Scholze, Adam Gigous, Jeff Cram, Donna Evans, Lamont Kiefer and Shawn Zabinski − offered limited responses. They referred all inquires back to the mayor, city attorney or the original press release.

Holme questioned the decision to announce Gorius’ termination through the Chamber.

“The Chamber was not involved in this decision and should not have been involved in the public notice,” Holme said.

Thompson said the press release was issued through the Chamber because “I just have more media contacts than most at the city, and they asked me to send it out.”

“We played no role in the council’s decision,” Thompson said.

She reiterated that point at Tuesday’s council meeting.