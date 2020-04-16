Elected officials mum on reasons for city administrator dismissal

Elected officials in Tomah are offering little or no explanation for why Roger Gorius was dismissed as city of Tomah administrator.
Gorius was terminated by an 8-0 vote during a closed meeting of the Tomah City Council Saturday at Tomah city hall. The city made the announcement Monday via a press release from Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center president Tina Thompson.
The release says Gorius’ responsibilities will be funneled through Tomah Mayor Mike Murray until the city holds its reorganization meeting, which has been rescheduled from April 21 to April 28.
Murray confirmed that Gorius’ dismissal occurred Saturday. He declined to say why Gorius was dismissed.
“He was terminated pursuant to a contract provision which allowed the city to part ways without reason,” Murray said Monday. “There is no need to have more information forthcoming, and the city looks forward to continuing to grow.”
Murray opened Tuesday’s city council meeting with a statement on Gorius’ termination. He said Gorius will receive 90 days severance and accrued vacation time through April 11.
“The council’s decision will enable the city to move forward in a different direction operationally,” Murray said. “We look forward to the continued growth of the city as well as the exploration of new opportunities to benefit the Tomah community and its citizens.”
Gorius was hired as city administrator in April 2013.
The Tomah Journal emailed all eight council members asking why Gorius was dismissed.
Council member Sue Holme told the Journal, “As a body we were instructed to not divulge information and to hold our decision close to the vest.”
Six other council members − Travis Scholze, Adam Gigous, Jeff Cram, Donna Evans, Lamont Kiefer and Shawn Zabinski − offered limited responses. They referred all inquires back to the mayor, city attorney or the original press release.
Holme questioned the decision to announce Gorius’ termination through the Chamber.
“The Chamber was not involved in this decision and should not have been involved in the public notice,” Holme said.
Thompson said the press release was issued through the Chamber because “I just have more media contacts than most at the city, and they asked me to send it out.”
“We played no role in the council’s decision,” Thompson said.
She reiterated that point at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We act oftentimes as the public relations arm for the city − the marketing arm,” Thompson said. “We clearly do not have a seat on the city council and therefore played absolutely no role in the termination of Gorius. We will continue to aid the city and share information in press releases as the city deems necessary.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
