Elections Commission delays enforcement of absentee voter law

City of Tomah clerk Jo Cram welcomed the commission's vote. She had no objection to sending a small number of dual ballots to military personnel and citizens living overseas but said sending two ballots to 81,000 residents "would confuse the heck out of everybody."

Because the two days between Feb. 18 and 20 isn’t enough time for officials to finish certifying the primary winners, it would be virtually impossible to get the appropriate candidates on the general ballot to comply with the law.

To deal with the issue, the Elections Commission initially told local officials to first send out an “A” ballot to absentee voters no later than Feb. 20 with just the presidential preference primary, and a “B,” or complete ballot at a later date that would include both the presidential primary and the state and local candidates that advanced through the February spring election.

Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs called the plan “insanity.”

