Elroy couple faces child neglect charges for maintaining roach-infested drug house

Officers searched the dresser drawers in the bedroom, where they observed several cockroaches in the drawers with clothing. After finding a large infestation of cockroaches in the bedroom, officers paused the search to put on hazmat suits before continuing to search the residence.

Cockroaches and other insects were found between the mattress and box spring of the bed and under the box spring. A refrigerator in the bedroom was full of live and dead cockroaches.

The kitchen refrigerator contained cockroaches in the refrigerator and freezer portions. The freezer portion had food exposed in open plastic, and live and dead cockroaches were on the door frame of the freezer door. Cockroaches were also found in the kitchen cupboards. A second stand alone freezer was completely frosted over.

Several locations in the home had large quantities of dog and cat excrement on the floor. Animal feces were found on the bed of a juvenile living in the residence.

Link was arrested at the home and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

After leaving the home, police went to Timothy Roggenbauer’s place of employment, where he was was arrested.

