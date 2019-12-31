Elroy couple faces child neglect charges for maintaining roach-infested drug house

An Elroy man and woman are charged with child neglect and multiple drug-related crimes after police executed a search warrant at their home.
Melynda Link, 33, is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child , possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Roggenbauer, 35, is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 19, Elroy Police obtained a search warrant for a residence on Western Avenue in Elroy. Prior to executing the warrant, two officers observed a young child leave the residence and walk down the street and informed Juneau County Child Protective Services.
Police knocked on the front door, which swung open while knocking. Police entered and observed Link come out of the bedroom. One other person was found in the residence while officers cleared the rest of the house. The other individual told police the child who left the residence was her youngest child, who left to go to the library.
During a search of the residence, officers observed pipes used for smoking marijuana, a brown wooden box containing additional containers and a Ziploc baggie containing a green bud style substance that later tested positive for marijuana. Inside Link’s purse, police located a plastic straw used for snorting cocaine and cellophane wrapping, which contained a a Hydrocodone Bitartrate pill, a schedule II narcotic.
Officers searched the dresser drawers in the bedroom, where they observed several cockroaches in the drawers with clothing. After finding a large infestation of cockroaches in the bedroom, officers paused the search to put on hazmat suits before continuing to search the residence.
Cockroaches and other insects were found between the mattress and box spring of the bed and under the box spring. A refrigerator in the bedroom was full of live and dead cockroaches.
The kitchen refrigerator contained cockroaches in the refrigerator and freezer portions. The freezer portion had food exposed in open plastic, and live and dead cockroaches were on the door frame of the freezer door. Cockroaches were also found in the kitchen cupboards. A second stand alone freezer was completely frosted over.
Several locations in the home had large quantities of dog and cat excrement on the floor. Animal feces were found on the bed of a juvenile living in the residence.
Link was arrested at the home and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
After leaving the home, police went to Timothy Roggenbauer’s place of employment, where he was was arrested.