An Elroy man faces criminal charges after police say he attacked a woman.
Samuel Coppernoll, 43, is charged with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery. He faces up to six years imprisonment for the first charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched Feb. 24 to a residence on Hwy. 33 near Wonewoc after receiving a report of domestic assault.
Upon arriving at the residence, the deputy met with an adult female and “immediately saw that (she) had a bloody wound above her left eye.” The victim stated she did not need medical attention.
The victim stated an adult male, identified as Coppernoll, “had been out drinking in Elroy earlier in the evening” and an argument ensued between them. She said during the argument she threw a candle at Coppernoll but did not hit him.
Coppernoll then reportedly said “I am done” and took her into the bedroom and choked her. It was during this time her head was slammed into a nightstand, causing the wound above her eye.
The victim said she tried to get away from Coppernoll, but he “held her on the floor and would not allow her to move” even after she pleaded with him to let her get up and use the bathroom.
An adult male in the residence said he saw a “gob” of hair at the top of the stairs and was certain it belonged to the victim.
Coppernoll was transported to the Juneau County Jail and a given a breathalyzer test. His results came back at .102 percent blood alcohol concentration.
