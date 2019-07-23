An Elroy man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night in the Juneau County town Plymouth before she locked herself in a Baraboo Kwik Trip bathroom to escape and contacted police.
Kyle Puhl, 30, is charged with felonies of kidnapping, false imprisonment and two counts of bail jumping, as well as misdemeanors of battery, two counts of theft and disorderly conduct.
He faces up to 48 years in prison and fines of $130,000 if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4 a.m. July 13, Deputy Tyler Brown of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Hwy. H in Plymouth for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Brown met a woman at the residence, who was waiting on the front steps. She told Brown that her roommate had been taken against her will in the middle of the night by the roommate’s ex-boyfriend. The woman told the deputy that Puhl drove the ex-girlfriend to Baraboo while beating her.
Around 1 a.m., the ex-girlfriend heard something outside the house, so she went outside to smoke a cigarette and investigate the noise. She saw her ex-boyfriend, Puhl, outside the house, and he allegedly confronted her in the driveway. She said he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her 250 feet down the driveway to his car.
While in the vehicle, Puhl drove extremely fast toward Tomah because “he was hungry.” She offered to buy him something to eat to calm him down. Puhl was allegedly angry because he saw a picture of her kissing her new boyfriend on Facebook.
She said Puhl began hitting her in the face and head-butted her in the nose, and Puhl told her he was going to tie her to a tree with rope and duct tape while he did drugs so she had to watch him overdose. He allegedly said he would get sober if she came back to him.
Puhl drove to Devil’s Lake. The woman begged him to take her to a place with a bathroom, so he took her to the Kwik Trip in Baraboo near Walmart about 8 a.m. She told the clerk to call the police while she locked herself in the bathroom. Puhl left the premises before police arrived.
In an interview with police, the woman said she tried to convince Puhl to take her back home while in the vehicle. She said Puhl showed up in her yard a few nights earlier, where he was bitten by her dog. She reported cash missing, which she believed occurred when Puhl threw her wallet at her, and she had multiple bruises on her face.
At 9:24 a.m. July 14, deputies responded to a residence on Highway 80 in Clearfield, where they apprehended Puhl without incident and transported him to jail. Officers collected duct tape and bungee straps from the top of the trunk lid on Puhl’s car, and placed them into evidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.