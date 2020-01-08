Elroy medical center offers walk-in hours

Mile Bluff-Elroy Family Medical Center has begun providing walk-in hours on weekdays from 8-9:30 am.

Medical center staff said the walk-in clinic is ideal for non-emergency cases, including:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cold and flu symptoms

Ear aches and sore throats

Fevers

Minor aches and pains

Sprains and strains

Insect bites

Diarrhea and abdominal issues

Infections such as ear, strep, urinary, skin, respiratory/lung

The cost of using walk-in care is the same as a clinic co-pay, which is generally lower than the cost of urgent care services.

Elroy Family Medical Center is located next to the Royall schools at 1515 Academy Street. For questions about the walk-in hours to establish care with one of the center’s five primary care providers, call 608-462-8466.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.