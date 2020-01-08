Elroy medical center offers walk-in hours

Mile Bluff-Elroy Family Medical Center has begun providing walk-in hours on weekdays from 8-9:30 am.
Medical center staff said the walk-in clinic is ideal for non-emergency cases, including:
- Cold and flu symptoms
- Ear aches and sore throats
- Fevers
- Minor aches and pains
- Sprains and strains
- Insect bites
- Diarrhea and abdominal issues
- Infections such as ear, strep, urinary, skin, respiratory/lung
The cost of using walk-in care is the same as a clinic co-pay, which is generally lower than the cost of urgent care services.
Elroy Family Medical Center is located next to the Royall schools at 1515 Academy Street. For questions about the walk-in hours to establish care with one of the center’s five primary care providers, call 608-462-8466.