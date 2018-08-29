ELROY — Residents in the city of Elroy experienced major flooding as the area was pounded with several inches of rain in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Other municipalities in Juneau County also were impacted.
Floodwaters bisected the northern and southern parts of the city as the Baraboo River overflowed. Water spilled out across Franklin Street, Academy Street and other areas in Elroy, all before another round of heavy rains struck the area on the afternoon of Aug. 28.
“Approximately 25-30 homes have been evacuated,” Elroy police chief Tony Green said earlier in the day.
Elroy experienced major flooding in 2008, but this flood is affecting a greater area than the flood 10 years ago.
“It’s flooding the whole thing,” Green said.
Emergency personnel and volunteers are working to sandbag the substation on Franklin Street, where water is flowing over the bridge above the Baraboo River.
“If we don’t, the whole city is going to lose power,” said Elroy fire chief Scott Schultz. “We’ve just got to keep people off the roads… right now we are dealing with the necessities so we haven’t been able to get to the outer limits of the city right now. So, right now (we need) everybody to stay put, because we’re running out of resources so every rescue that we’ve got to go out and get, is extra.”
Mutual aid came to assist from Mauston, New Lisbon, Kendall and Camp Douglas.
Matt Peterson, who lives in Elroy on Erickson Street, looked out over the deck of his house to see water flowing through his backyard and into his garage. His basement flooded with 11.5 inches of water.
“We picked up what we could, but it was coming so fast,” Peterson said.
Michelle Knudtson is keeping an eye on her Erickson Street house. She said two of her neighbors’ basements are taking water. “When this happened 10 years ago we had 14 inches of standing water,” Knudtson said. She knew this time was worse by 6 a.m., but hopes she won’t have to evacuate her home with her family like in 2008.
Jesse Nelson and Nikki Kaeo, both of Elroy Ambulance, were monitoring the north side of the city while another Elroy ambulance was posted on the south side. The flood waters between them necessitated splitting up.
“We were just assisting with evacuations, if any personnel were injured or needed medical attention,” Kaeo said. “We can’t get to the other side of town where the station is… That would be an extra 20-30 minutes.”
Nelson knew it would be a long day as soon as she woke up.
“I got up and looked outside at about 6:30 a.m. and my neighbors were all flooded,” Nelson said.
John Bender’s house is on Academy Street, where the water was too deep for vehicles to pass safely. He heard a crash, went to check on his basement window and found water streaming through the space previously occupied by glass.
“It didn’t get this high” in 2008, he said.
Joe Schultz also lives on Academy Street but hasn’t experienced basement flooding.
“My parents built this up ever since they got the place,” Schultz said. He hopes the water doesn’t climb any higher, despite an ominous weather forecast for later that afteroon.
Emergency personnel urge everyone to avoid flood areas and stay in a safe place.
