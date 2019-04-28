The tunnels on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail will open Wednesday, May 1, and three days later, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual opening celebration for the bike trail at the bike depot in Kendall.
John Hendricks, director of the Sparta Chamber, said while the trail is technically open all year long, local officials prefer to hold a celebration the first weekend after the tunnels open, which are closed during winter and early spring.
"I think it’s an excellent opportunity for people to get re-introduced to the bike trial," he said. "I'm looking forward to it."
There will be a few additions and changes to the event this year, Hendricks said.
First, instead of a lunch, the Chamber will provide a pancake breakfast for $2 from 8-10 a.m. In addition there's a free bike shuttle available beginning at 8:30 a.m. to take bikers and their bikes to either the west to ride the La Crosse River Trail or to the east to Norwalk to ride a portion of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail that's open.
"Sometimes people just like to go one way rather than having to go out and back," Hendricks said. "This way we can shuttle them out, and they can bike back at their own pace."
To utilize the shuttle, bikers need to make a reservation in advance; they can call either the chamber at 608-269-4123 or Speed's Bike Shop.
Another addition to this year's event is a celebration of the opening of the trout and general fishing opener, which also starts on May 4, at Ben Bikin' Park in Sparta from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fishermen are also encouraged send pictures of their catch of the day to the Chamber to be entered for a drawing of $50.
The official ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. and from 9-11 a.m. there will be kids games offered at the depot.
To ride on the trails, cyclists must purchase a bike trail pass, which costs $5 for a day or $25 for the season. Passes are good for any trail in Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.