Elroy to host vendor event Sept. 11

The Elroy Fairgrounds will be the site for Apple Dumpling Days Saturday, Sept. 11 at Schultz Park.

The event in being held in conjunction with the Elroy Vendor Affair and Elroy Lion's Club. The event is seeking local artists, craftspeople, services and small and home businesses to display their goods and services. Businesses wanting to participate can email Kelly at kelly@kellylupton.com or Jared at djjrod.wi@gmail.com.