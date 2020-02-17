Elroy traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Necedah woman and Tomah man

A Necedah woman and a Tomah man were arrested after police allegedly found methamphetamine in the woman’s vehicle during an Elroy traffic stop.
Christina Zieler, 35, Necedah is charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Champney, 26, Tomah is charged with bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11 p.m. Dec. 26, a police officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no taillights traveling east on Franklin Street. The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side and made contact with the driver, Zieler. She said she knew about the lights and had attempted to fix them earlier in the day.
Zieler said she did not have her driver’s license with her and gave a false name, address and date of birth. During questioning, the officer noted that Zieler looked away while answering, stuttered and appeared unsure of her answers. The officer returned to his squad car and received information that led him to identify Zieler.
A K9 unit was summoned while Zieler continued to insist on her false persona. The K9 gave a positive alert for an illegal substance. Zieler was removed from the vehicle, placed under arrest and searched. Champney, a passenger in the vehicle, was searched with his consent. He had an odor of marijuana, but nothing was found during the search of his person, and he was placed in a squad car without handcuffs.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two grams of a white crystal substance later confirmed as methamphetamine. A review of squad car footage showed Champney attempting to hide something on his person.
Police spoke again with Champney and observed marijuana buds on his sweatshirt and pants. Other illegal items were found within his reach in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest, and the marijuana was found on his person during a search at the Juneau County Jail.
A search of the vehicle and the persons of Champney and Zieler found two grams of methamphetamine, .98 grams of marijuana, an empty jar with white residue, two THC pipes, a glass pipe, empty gem baggies and cut straw, torches, new needles, batteries, three cell phones and a crystal rock.
Champney is scheduled for a plea hearing April 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Zieler was released on $2,000 bond but then failed to appear at her initial appearance on Jan. 22, and an arrest warrant was issued.