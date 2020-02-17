Elroy traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Necedah woman and Tomah man

A Necedah woman and a Tomah man were arrested after police allegedly found methamphetamine in the woman’s vehicle during an Elroy traffic stop.

Christina Zieler, 35, Necedah is charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Champney, 26, Tomah is charged with bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11 p.m. Dec. 26, a police officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no taillights traveling east on Franklin Street. The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side and made contact with the driver, Zieler. She said she knew about the lights and had attempted to fix them earlier in the day.

Zieler said she did not have her driver’s license with her and gave a false name, address and date of birth. During questioning, the officer noted that Zieler looked away while answering, stuttered and appeared unsure of her answers. The officer returned to his squad car and received information that led him to identify Zieler.