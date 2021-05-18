 Skip to main content
Emergency broadband benefit available
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a Federal Communications Commission program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household. A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

  • Has an income that is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines (go to aspe.hhs.gov/poverty-guidelines for more information) or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline (go to fcc.gov/lifeline-consumers for more information).
  • Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.
  • Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
  • Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

There are three ways for eligible households to apply. Contact a participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process or visit  GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers nearby.

The third option is to call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742.

After receiving an eligibility determination, households can contact their preferred service provider to select an Emergency Broadband Benefit-eligible service plan. For additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, go to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

