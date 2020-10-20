 Skip to main content
Entries open for Monroe County's conservation poster contest
Entries open for Monroe County's conservation poster contest

"Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities" is the theme for the 2021 Conservation Awareness Poster Contest sponsored by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department.

The contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled K-12 students in Monroe County.

Local participants have the chance to advance to the National Poster Contest sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts.

Local entries are due Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 to the Monroe County Land Conservation Department, 820 Industrial Dr., Suite 3, Sparta, WI 54646.

Contest guidelines and entry forms are available on the www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation.

Questions can be mailed to Arin.Gowan@co.monroe.wi.us or call 608-269-8973.

