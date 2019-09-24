“Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators” is the theme for the 2020 Conservation Awareness Poster Contest sponsored by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department.
The contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled K-12 students in Monroe County. Local participants have the chance to advance to the national poster contest sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts.
Local entries are due by Friday Dec. 20 at the Monroe County Land Conservation Department, 820 Industrial Dr. Suite 3, Sparta, WI 54656.
Contest guidelines and entry forms are available online at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation.
Questions can be emailed to Bryce.Richardson@co.monroe.wi.us or call 608-269-8973 or 269-8976.
