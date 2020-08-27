Extra $2 million for Rolling Hills Nursing Home denied

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA - A plan to complete the funding for a new Rolling Hills Nursing Home fell one vote short Wednesday.

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted 10-6 in favor of transferring $2 million from the county’s general fund during its meeting at Sparta American Legion hall. However, the transfer required a two-thirds vote and fell one vote of short of the 11 needed.

The county voted to bond $16 million for the facility in 2017, but a dispute over the site delayed construction and increased the cost. The increase was originally estimated at $4 million, but supporters contend $2 million is a more realistic figure given the economic downtown and decline in construction activity.

None of the supervisors spoke prior to the vote, but several citizens addressed the board during the public comment section.

Sparta attorney and former Monroe County Corporation Counsel Kerry Sullivan-Flock said a county-run facility is more likely to accept people with “extreme” health or behavioral issues.

“Many facilities are not equipped to handle these individuals,” she said. “There are individuals in every county of this state on a daily basis that are finding themselves in nursing homes or care facilities hours from home because that is the closest place they can find.”