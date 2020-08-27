Extra $2 million for Rolling Hills Nursing Home denied

SPARTA - A plan to complete the funding for a new Rolling Hills Nursing Home fell one vote short Wednesday.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted 10-6 in favor of transferring $2 million from the county’s general fund during its meeting at Sparta American Legion hall. However, the transfer required a two-thirds vote and fell one vote of short of the 11 needed.
The county voted to bond $16 million for the facility in 2017, but a dispute over the site delayed construction and increased the cost. The increase was originally estimated at $4 million, but supporters contend $2 million is a more realistic figure given the economic downtown and decline in construction activity.
None of the supervisors spoke prior to the vote, but several citizens addressed the board during the public comment section.
Sparta attorney and former Monroe County Corporation Counsel Kerry Sullivan-Flock said a county-run facility is more likely to accept people with “extreme” health or behavioral issues.
“Many facilities are not equipped to handle these individuals,” she said. “There are individuals in every county of this state on a daily basis that are finding themselves in nursing homes or care facilities hours from home because that is the closest place they can find.”
Former county board member Gene Treu said there are private-sector nursing home operators interested in assuming Rolling Hills’ 50 licensed nursing home beds. He said nursing home care is better left to the private sector.
“A nursing home isn’t a function of government,” he said.
He also dismissed a 2019 referendum in which 65 percent of county voters favored moving ahead with a new nursing home. He noted that’s short of the two-thirds majority needed for the resolution to pass.
“I don’t feel 65 percent is a mandate,” Treu said.
Sparta City Council member Kevin Riley rejected Treu’s characterization of the vote.
“I would take that mandate any day,” Riley said. “It wasn’t a fiscal question; it was a moral question.”
The funding question isn’t over. Supervisors can include the $2 in million the county’s 2021 budget that requires only a majority vote.
Supervisors ended the question of the facility’s location by voting 12-4 to locate it north of Sparta across the road from the existing site. Supervisors had voted to move the facility to the Tomah Health campus, but the maneuver that brought the Tomah site to a vote was struck down in court.
The resolution also included approval of an agreement with the city of Sparta to provide water and sewer service to the 10-acre site.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
