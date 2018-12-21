Extra Effort: Tomah High School senior lives life to fullest with spina bifida

Life for Sevanna Utesch was never going to be easy.
She was born with spina bifida and has endured nearly five dozen surgeries. But none of that will stop her from living her life.
A senior at Tomah High School, Utesch pushes herself physically, academically and socially because she wants "to live life to the fullest."
A birth defect, spina bifida is a condition in which a baby's spine and spinal cord don't develop correctly.
Utesch was born with myelomeningocele, the most severe of the three types of spina bifida, in which a sac filled with membranes and spinal nerves comes through an opening in a baby's back. Surgery is necessary to close the opening.
The symptoms of spina bifida depend on the type and the person. For Utesch she cannot feel anything below her waistline; however, she can walk with the help of ankle foot orthotics.
She also has a learning disability with written language, and it takes her longer to process and understand things and makes time management difficult.
And then there are the surgeries -- 59 to date related to her condition and its complications.
Utesch said her medical problems have caused her to miss a lot of school, sometimes a month at a time, which often required her to play catch-up. She has worried she wouldn't graduate on time, but she pushed through, doing homework at the hospital, sometimes with the help of a teacher who came to assist her with her studies.
Now, graduation is on the horizon, and Utesch is excited for what the future will hold.
"I still can't believe that it's here," she said. "It's craziness. To just think ... that I will (soon) be going out in the real world, it's kind of scary, especially for me with all the medical things I'm going through. ... But I'm going to be graduating, and I'm happy."
School wasn't just hard because of academics, it was also difficult socially, Utesch said. She was bullied, but support from her family and friends got her through it.
"I sometimes got bullied a lot, but I have my friends ... that understand what I'm going through, especially my friend Logan (Perry), that I've known for 14 years," she said. "She has helped me stick up to all these bullies."
Sports are a big motivator for Utesch to persevere and move forward in life.
Since 2012, Utesch has played sled hockey, first in Madison and later in La Crosse.
In 2018, she joined the Tomah High School track and field team, becoming the school's first wheelchair competitor. She participated in the shot put and the wheelchair 100-meter dash, and she plans to compete again in 2019. She competed in both events at last year's WIAA state meet in La Crosse.
"I want to feel involved, and that means life or in anything," she said. "I want to be able to do things that make my life feel fuller and make friends with people that have the exact same disabilities ... and experience things I'm going through."
Her coach, Jessa Von Haden, said last spring that Utesch learned to be a good teammate.
“One thing that Sevanna’s really great at is just being supportive — she’s always cheering on her teammates,” Von Haden told the Tomah Journal last spring. “Even if she has to leave early, she’s always, ‘How’s everyone doing, how did the meet go?’ So very in-tune to her teammates and cares a lot.”
Outside of school and sports, Utesch volunteers with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physical therapy program and the Western Technical College physical therapy assistant program, allowing the students to perform some of the mobility tests on her.
Shannon Utesch, Sevanna Utesch's mother, said it's unbelievable how far her daughter has come.
"It is unbelievable, at least from my perspective," she said. "When you’re new to it and everyone, every physician is telling you this is what could happen and this could happen, they don’t tell you the good things. So to see this after everything she’s gone through is wonderful."
Shannon Utesch said her daughter's perseverance will help later in life.
"I look at her, and you always question about what’s going to happen like any other parent would, then to see her success, it’s definitely something special," she said. "Anyone that's been through adversity but can still smile, it's going to be an asset ... I think it will help her succeed in the long run."
After high school, Sevanna Utesch plans to attend Western Technical College, get an associate degree, and then transfer to a four-year college. She hopes to become a child life specialist, helping children and their families deal with the challenges of hospitalization, illness and disability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.