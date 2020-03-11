Fair Maps forum March 16 in Tomah

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area and Monroe County Friends of Fair Maps are hosting the final “Fair Maps” forum Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at 1100 Superior Ave. Tomah.

The forums are in support of an advisory referendum on the April 7 ballot in Monroe County to gauge voter sentiment on establishing an impartial process for drawing Wisconsin’s state and congressional districts after the 2020 census. The referendum reads: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional redistricting plans?”

Wendy Sue Johnson, JD, plaintiff in Gill v. Whitford, and Professor Keith Knutson from Viterbo University in La Crosse, will present information about the effect of partisan gerrymandering on representative government in Wisconsin. They will discuss Iowa’s model, in which career civil servants draw maps using criteria that prohibits use of political and voting data that would favor one party over the other.

Voters in eight Wisconsin counties have already passed the Fair Maps nonpartisan redistricting advisory referendum. In addition to Monroe County, nine other counties have a Fair Maps referendum on the April 7 ballot.

