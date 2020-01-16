You are the owner of this article.
Faith in Action of Monroe County dinner fund raiser Feb. 4
Faith in Action of Monroe County dinner fund raiser Feb. 4

Faith in Action of Monroe County will hold its winter warm-up fund raiser Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sparta.

Dinner price is a free will offering and will be served starting from 5:30 p.m. until the food runs out.

The menu includes a sampling of homemade soups, stews and chilis. They will be served with a variety of homemade breads, rolls and grilled paninis.

There will also be silent auction baskets. raffles, door prizes and music.

Faith In Action is a non-profit organization that serves the elderly and disabled in Monroe County by providing free services to help those individuals maintain their independence. Some of the services we offer include transportation, yard work, light house cleaning, small home repairs and companionship.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

