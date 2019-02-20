Faith in Action of Monroe County will hold its annual soup supper Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 W. Elizabeth St. in Tomah.
Usually held in December, this year's supper is described as a “winter warmup” in February. For a freewill donation, guests will be able to choose from four soups in addition to homemade bread made by Rose Berry, desserts and a drink.
Faith in Action will raffle a Weber electric grill that night and conduct silent auctions for several baskets. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
Faith in Action is a nonprofit organization which works to keep elderly and disabled people in their homes for as long as possible. The organization provides volunteers who help with tasks such as driving to doctors’ appointments, delivering groceries, helping with chores around the home and providing a friendly visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.