Faith in Action of Monroe County will hold its 2019 volunteer appreciation luncheon Thursday, June 20.
The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Justin Trails Resort, 7452 Kathryn Ave., Sparta.
In addition to lunch, there will be music, door prizes and the announcement of the Volunteer of the Year award.
Volunteers for Faith in Action are invited to attend.
For more information, contact Faith in Action director Jennifer Chinnock at 608-372-0939.
