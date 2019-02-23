Fall prevention will be featured during the next Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Tomah Memorial Hospital.

Monroe County Health Department health educator Kayleigh Day will duscuss ways to prevent falls and promote the local Stepping On program. Falls are a leading cause of injury in the home, and the session will focus on obstacles that might be issues for people with Parkinson’s.

Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time. For more information, contact Tomah Memorial hospital community outreach health educator Whitney Sanjari, CHES, CWWS, at 608-374-0211.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

