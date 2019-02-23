Fall prevention will be featured during the next Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
Monroe County Health Department health educator Kayleigh Day will duscuss ways to prevent falls and promote the local Stepping On program. Falls are a leading cause of injury in the home, and the session will focus on obstacles that might be issues for people with Parkinson’s.
Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time. For more information, contact Tomah Memorial hospital community outreach health educator Whitney Sanjari, CHES, CWWS, at 608-374-0211.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.