Fantasy Food Bowl: Bridget Owens cooks on Rachael Ray Show

Less than a week before the Green Bay Packers were set to battle for a Super Bowl berth against the San Francisco 49ers, Tomah chiropractor and die-hard Packers fan Bridget Owens competed in her own Super Bowl showdown.
Owens represented Packers fandom in the Fantasy Food Bowl segment of the Rachael Ray Show Friday. She didn’t win the two tickets to the Super Bowl that were at stake, but she got to cook her favorite tailgate recipe on national television and enjoy the support of a community that gathered for a Friday watch party at Murray’s on Main.
“I am just overwhelmed by the support,” Owens said.
The show featured one fan from each of the four teams — Green Bay, San Francisco, Kansas City and Tennessee — that reached the conference championship games. Owens said a “friend of a friend” who works for the Rachael Ray Show learned that Owens was a “Packers Super Fan” and let the producers know that Owens had a recipe that was worthy of consideration.
The producer called Owens and asked her to submit a video, and that’s when Owens put her connections with Tomah’s Area Community Theatre to work. She and her friends decorated a kitchen at the theater with Packers memorabilia for the cooking segment, and Owens incorporated her chiropractic office in the video.
A seasoned stage performer with multiple ACT acting credits, Owens had no problem putting together a compelling video production.
“We did it in different snippets,” Owens said. “We started here in the office … I have an adjustment room that’s a Packers room. I told them it’s in my employee handbook that every Monday during football season that it’s Packers Monday and we’re always decked out in our Packers gear.”
She also mentioned that “it’s an unwritten rule that if you are wearing the opponent’s jersey that you get adjusted in the Packers room.”
The day after the Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff round, Owens got the call to come to New York.
“My patients were great,” Owens said. “We had Tuesday and Wednesday appointments, and everybody was very supportive and very accommodating.”
Owens prepared her “frozen tundra humungi fungi” dish side-by-side before with the three other competitors before a live studio audience. She described her dish as “porky and cheesy.”
“It’s sausage, bacon and lots of cheese stuffed in a mushroom cap,” she said.
Owens had to work around an unexpected obstacle: the sausage. Her recipe calls for breakfast sausage, but she was provided link sausage in casings.
“It was beautiful, it was fresh, but I had to cut all these casings and squeeze the sausage out,” she said. “I definitely had a panic moment.”
She said her three opponents were “so nice, and we got along really well” even as she exchanged some friendly trash talk with the 49ers entrant. When reminded of the Packers’ 37-8 loss to the 49ers in November, Owens said, “I told him we were sandbagging. We’re going to bring it Sunday.”
Nate Burleson, an 11-year NFL wide receiver with stops in Minnesota, Seattle and Detroit, judged the food.
“He was very, very nice, and very complimentary about our dishes,” Owens said.
She was also impressed with the show’s namesake.
“Rachael Ray is very, very nice, very down to earth,” Owens said. After Owens nicked her finger and drew a tiny amount of blood, Ray was right there to check on her.
“I grated the tip of my finger, and obviously she had done it in the past,” Owens said. “I put a band-aid on my finger, and Ray said, ‘It happens to the best of us.’”
The 49ers entrant won the two Super Bowl tickets, but Owens didn’t come home empty-handed. She returned with the ultimate compliment from one of the show’s camera operators.
“When we were finished, the camera guy looked at me and said, ‘You’re a natural at this,’” she said.