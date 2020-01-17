Fantasy Food Bowl: Bridget Owens cooks on Rachael Ray Show

She said her three opponents were “so nice, and we got along really well” even as she exchanged some friendly trash talk with the 49ers entrant. When reminded of the Packers’ 37-8 loss to the 49ers in November, Owens said, “I told him we were sandbagging. We’re going to bring it Sunday.”

Nate Burleson, an 11-year NFL wide receiver with stops in Minnesota, Seattle and Detroit, judged the food.

“He was very, very nice, and very complimentary about our dishes,” Owens said.

She was also impressed with the show’s namesake.

“Rachael Ray is very, very nice, very down to earth,” Owens said. After Owens nicked her finger and drew a tiny amount of blood, Ray was right there to check on her.

“I grated the tip of my finger, and obviously she had done it in the past,” Owens said. “I put a band-aid on my finger, and Ray said, ‘It happens to the best of us.’”

The 49ers entrant won the two Super Bowl tickets, but Owens didn’t come home empty-handed. She returned with the ultimate compliment from one of the show’s camera operators.

“When we were finished, the camera guy looked at me and said, ‘You’re a natural at this,’” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.