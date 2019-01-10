A farewell service and dinner will be held honoring Pastor Mathew and Melissa Minzlaff, Sunday, Jan. 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ridgeville.
There will be a joint service on Sunday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall with a dinner served at noon. The public is invited to attend.
After serving as pastor at St. John’s and St. Jacob’s, Norwalk, for 12 ½ years, Pastor Minzlaff has accepted a call to serve at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Lyon, Michigan. He will be installed as the new pastor Jan. 27 and will conduct his first service Feb. 3.
During Pastor Minzlaff’s tenure in Monroe County, a third Sunday service was added. He, also, began serving St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Clifton in November 2016. The three churches are part of the Wisconsin Synod within six to 10 miles of each other.
In addition to the regular services, Pastor Minzlaff also visited shut-ins, taught confirmation classes and led a weekly Bible study.
In 2012, St. John’s observed its 150th anniversary with two special services Sunday, July 22. To celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, a joint reformation service was hosted at St. John’s, June 4, 2017, with Minzlaff as lead pastor. As part of community outreach, Minzlaff initiated soup and sandwich suppers before Lenten services and church picnics June, July and August. At St. John’s parochial school, Sparta, he was the basketball coach.
At St. John’s, Ridgeville, Melissa Minzlaff served as organist and choir director. She was a teacher at Royall Elementary School and taught at St. John’s parochial school, Sparta, first teaching piano and then seventh and eighth grades. Her extracurricular activities included cheerleader coach and director in the drama department and accompanist.
The Minzlaffs have one daughter, Sophia, who is six years old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.