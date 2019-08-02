Members of Monroe County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, Aug. 11. The social begins at 11:30 a.m. with the meal served at noon at the Jack and Pat Herricks Farm, 12130 Hwy. 33, Cashton.

Following the meeting there will be wagon rides and a farm tour. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. Meat will be provided.

All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend the meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. Also on the agenda is selection of the county’s voting delegates for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 7-9.

For more information on the meeting, call Cassie Olson at 866-366-7344.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, made up of 61 county chapters in Wisconsin, is celebrating its centennial. More on the centennial can be found at wfbf.com/centennial.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

