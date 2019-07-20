Despite news stories about the distressed farm economy, Chris Schreier believes the rural economy remains strong in Monroe County.
He offers the Monroe County fair as proof.
""I think our fair over the past five to 10 years has been as strong as it has ever been," said Schreier, president of the Monroe County Agricultural Society. "We're still rural by nature ... our rural roots bring people in,"
The fair runs July 24-28 at Tomah Recreation Park with the usual mix of agricultural displays, grandstand shows and carnival rides.
The livestock displays, including the Saturday evening livestock auction, continue to be the backbone of the fair. Schreier said there are still lots of animals for people to view and that the numbers haven't been impacted by recent family farm closures.
"Our biggest concern has been the number of animals we bring in, but we haven't been hurt by that," Schreier said. "Some fairs are struggling, but ours remains strong. We have some of the best livestock displays anywhere in the state."
The gate fee is $3 for the middle three days of the fair with a free gate Wednesday and Sunday. There are lots of free attractions for people of all ages, including hypnotist Martin Castor, who will be on the fairgrounds all five days.
Castor has headlined in 17 counties and describes himself as both a hypnotist and "mentalist."
The Wisconsin Talent Search finals has become an entrenched feature of the fair and returns Thursday at 7 p.m. Local talent between the ages of 2-18 have signed up for the chance to advance to state competition.
Julie Zebro, Monroe County Agricultural Society marketing director, said fans enjoy watching local talent hoping to take the next step.
"With the talent search, who knows, one of those kids from Tomah or Monroe County could be a music star," Zebro said. "It’s a dream for somebody, and dreams do come true and it’s an opportunity to help them get where they want to go."
Also coming to the fair is the entertainer Kid Bucks, who performs a variety show aimed at children and features audience participation.
Schreier said it's important to provide entertainment that's not a "high-dollar ticket."
"We wanted to provide entertainment for the people while they're here doing different things," he said. "Our fee to get on the grounds is very reasonable ... they get an all-day's worth of value. When you get into the gate, there's something to do wherever you go."
There's also plenty to eat at the fair. A special feature is cheese curds manufactured from milk taken from cows on the fairgrounds, shipped to Nordic Creamery in Westby and returned for sale at the fair within 24 hours.
Among the grandstand shows, the championship rodeo is always an major attraction. The Friday night show starts with the youngsters trying their hand at mutton bustin' starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the rodeo at 6:30 p.m.
"The rodeo has a great following all around the area," Schreier said. "There are so many people in the area who own or ride horses."
Schreier is optimistic about the future of the fair and said local organizations are nurturing the next generation of fair-goers.
"4H and FFA are still strong," he said. "They have people who want to be involved."
He described the fair as a "family reunion."
"We do it to give back to the community," Schreier said. "We do it to teach people that farming is in our roots and is important to the area."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
