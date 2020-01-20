Farm succession planning workshop Jan. 29

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host a workshop Jan. 29 at Greenfield town hall in La Crosse County.

The workshop will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will provide information and resources on farm succession and estate planning.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet individually with speakers, including attorneys and tax specialists, to ask specific questions about their situations.

The workship begins with coffee, refreshments and check-in

Resource presentations (20 minutes each) begin at 10 a.m. and include:

Tax implications around farm succession

Retirement resources

U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency loan programs

Business plans

Estate planning tools – wills and trusts

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats analysis.

Lunch is 12:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with speakers at 1 p.m. and individual meetings with resource professionals at 1:30 p.m.