Farm succession planning workshop Jan. 29

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host a workshop Jan. 29 at Greenfield town hall in La Crosse County.
The workshop will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will provide information and resources on farm succession and estate planning.
Participants will have an opportunity to meet individually with speakers, including attorneys and tax specialists, to ask specific questions about their situations.
The workship begins with coffee, refreshments and check-in
You have free articles remaining.
Resource presentations (20 minutes each) begin at 10 a.m. and include:
- Tax implications around farm succession
- Retirement resources
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency loan programs
- Business plans
- Estate planning tools – wills and trusts
- Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats analysis.
Lunch is 12:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with speakers at 1 p.m. and individual meetings with resource professionals at 1:30 p.m.
Follow-up meetings will be offered in the host counties in February and March and will be based on feedback from the January workshop participants. Farms can also request individual meetings with Extension educators or specialists or the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Farm Center staff.
Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials
Contact the La Crosse County Extension Office at 608-785-9593 to register or for more information.