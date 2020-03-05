You are the owner of this article.
Farm succession workshop March 26
Farm succession workshop March 26

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host a workshop Thursday, March 26 to provide information and resources on farm succession and estate planning. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be held in Greenfield town hall at St. Joseph’s Ridge.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet individually with speakers, including tax specialists, to ask specific questions about their situations.

The topics covered during the follow-up workshop include:

  • Tax implications of farm succession.
  • Fair vs. equal
  • Dealing with the eight D’s (death, disaster, divorce, disagreement, debt, depression, dysfunction and denial). Farmers can also request individual meetings with Extension educators, specialists or Wisconsin Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Farm Center staff.

Registration is $10 per person and includes lunch, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials.

For more information on this workshop and the follow-up events go to https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/cultivating/.

Contact Kaitlyn Lance, UW-Extension La Crosse County agriculture educator, at Katilyn.Lance@wisc.edu or 608-785-9593 to register.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

