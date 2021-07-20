 Skip to main content
Farmers invited to join cover crop survey
Farmers invited to join cover crop survey

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are continuing and expanding a project that started in 2020 to help advance cover crop use in Wisconsin. They are looking for farmers to share information about the use of cover crops on their farms. Participants fill out a  survey and participate in a data collection protocol to provide the needed information.

Following is an outline of the procedure for participating in this project.

  • The survey will be conducted so participants will remain anonymous. No participant information will be used when sharing the survey results. The registration form can be completed at https://forms.gle/98a9XzYrjU3qdngr7 by Sept. 1
  • After signing up, participants will receive a link to the actual data collection survey and a link to a video with directions on completing survey.
  • After completing the initial survey, participants will receive directions on how to submit photos of the cover crop at seeding, two weeks following seeding, and four weeks following seeding.
  • Participants will also be contacted for permission to have a UW project member come to the farm and collect biomass samples late in the fall.
  • Participants will receive data report during 2021-2022 winter.
  • Wisconsin producers that fill out the entire survey and provide photos of the field at seeding two weeks following seeding and four weeks following seeding will receive $25. An additional $75 will be provided to producers who allow the biomass sample to be taken. People who fully participate will receive $100 for about an hour of time.

For more information, contact Daniel H. Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison & Extension Southwest Regional Outreach Specialist for the Nutrient and Pest Management Program, at dhsmith@wisc.edu.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

