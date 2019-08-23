Wednesday at the Tomah Farmers Market is, in the words of vendor Kong Xiong, "chillaxed."
Xiong, a vendor from Eau Claire, said he enjoys selling during both of the two days − Wednesdays and Saturdays − when the market is open. He said Saturday is definitely the busier of the two days.
"We sell on both days, but it's definitely more active on Saturdays," he said. "It's not quite as active on Wednesdays, but we definitely enjoy the customers when they come, especially on a beautiful sunny day."
Fellow vendor Don Nelson of Tomah, agrees.
"(On Saturdays) there are people waiting for vendors at 7 a.m., and we're not allowed to set up until 7 a.m.," he said. "By the time we get here, we're actually selling as we're emptying the truck and trailer."
Participation in the farmers market this year has increased as summer has progressed for both vendors and shoppers, Nelson said.
"It was kind of thin the first five or six weeks of summer," he said. "We only had about three or four vendors down here for May and most of June, but (more came) as the amount of vegetables increased and ripened, and now more shoppers have shown up, too."
Vendor Art Tralmer of Tomah said crop yield has been good this summer, but most plants are about two weeks behind schedule. The weather's made crop production a challenge, he said.
"It was cooler early. We had a lot of rain, and then it was super-hot, but the hot weather kind of caught everything up to where it's supposed to be now," he said. "We're still running a week to two weeks behind on most stuff, but that's pretty common this year; everything is running late. Tomatoes are just starting to get ripe, and they should have been ready for a while."
Nelson said the cool weather during the spring made him delay planting because the ground didn't defrost fast enough. Then the rain came and washed away seeds, forcing him to replant some.
It was a difficult start, Nelson said, but he and his wife worked around the conditions and made the best of it.
"Sweet corn has come up real good, and we decided we'd grow flowers. We planted about 250 gladiolas in part of the garden where we could never grow anything before," he said.
Vendor Grant Moseley of Warrens said he also had to replant some plants because of the rain, but for the most part the rain worked in his favor.
"Our ground is a little sandier, so we need more rain, which we've had," he said. "Some of our pumpkins and squash got flooded out, part of them were in a low spot, but other than that it's worked out pretty well ... we made it through."
Moseley said it's been a successful farmers market season so far — there are plenty of crops, and people are buying.
"We're selling lots of stuff," he said. "We bring a truckload of stuff, and we go home with very little We consider that a success."
Tomah's farmers market is held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 1 through Oct. 31 at Gillett Park.
