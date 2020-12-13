Farmland lease seminar set for Dec. 18

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension is hosting a live web meeting entitled Farmland Markets & Leasing Contracts on Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon on farmland leasing.

The meeting will cover farmland values, building a lease agreement and special considerations for various types of lease agreements.

Under Wisconsin statutes, a farmland lease for more than one year must be in writing and signed by both parties in order to be enforceable. Phil Harris, former ag law specialist for UW-Extension, said leasing land without a written lease can get messy quickly.

“If you’re entering into an agreement that is important enough to you that you would go to court to enforce it, it’s worth taking the time to put that agreement in writing," Harris said.

The first half of the hour-long web meeting will feature:

Farmland markets and rental prices: Simon Jette Nantel, assistant professor and Extension specialist in farm management, UW-River Falls.

Building a robust lease: Heather Schlesser, UW-Madison Extension Marathon County agriculture educator.