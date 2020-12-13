Farmland lease seminar set for Dec. 18

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension is hosting a live web meeting entitled Farmland Markets & Leasing Contracts on Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon on farmland leasing.
The meeting will cover farmland values, building a lease agreement and special considerations for various types of lease agreements.
Under Wisconsin statutes, a farmland lease for more than one year must be in writing and signed by both parties in order to be enforceable. Phil Harris, former ag law specialist for UW-Extension, said leasing land without a written lease can get messy quickly.
“If you’re entering into an agreement that is important enough to you that you would go to court to enforce it, it’s worth taking the time to put that agreement in writing," Harris said.
The first half of the hour-long web meeting will feature:
- Farmland markets and rental prices: Simon Jette Nantel, assistant professor and Extension specialist in farm management, UW-River Falls.
- Building a robust lease: Heather Schlesser, UW-Madison Extension Marathon County agriculture educator.
During the second half of the meeting, participants will be placed in breakout rooms they have selected during the registration process. The topics include:
- Leasing buildings/facilities: Carl Duley, UW-Madison Extension Buffalo County agriculture agent, and Bill Halfman, UW-Madison Extension Monroe County agriculture agent.
- Flexible leases: Scott Reuss, UW-Madison Extension Marinette County agriculture agent.
- Grazing/pasture leases: Gene Schriefer, UW-Madison Extension Iowa County agriculture agent.
- Small acreage and long-term investments on leased land: Erin Schneider, farmland access navigator, Renewing the Countryside; and Jason Fischbach, UW-Madison Extension Bayfield County agriculture agent
- Renting irrigated land: Ken Schroeder, UW-Madison Extension Portage County agriculture agent.
Following the breakout room sessions, participants have the option to go back to the main room to ask questions of any of the speakers.
Farmland Markets & Leasing Contracts is directed to both landlords and renters and is available at no cost, but pre-registration is required at go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.
For more information, contact Joy Kirkpatrick at joy.kirkpatrick@wisc.edu or call 608-263-3485.
