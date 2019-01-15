Since construction of the new $66 million Tomah Health facility began in October 2017, an employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has periodically authorized the release of funds to pay expenses.
Now there's nobody to release the funds.
The partial shutdown of the federal government has sidelined USDA personnel and left the hospital scrambling to pay construction bills as the project advances to its projected Oct. 2 opening.
Tomah Memorial Hospital CEO Phil Stuart said Tuesday the project isn't in immediate danger of being halted. However, he said the hospital will dip into its reserve fund, an option he said is viable for up to three months.
Stuart prefers not to use the cash reserves.
"We can't do that very often," he said. "We have to protect our operations because we have to keep this hospital up and running and pay all of our other bills ... It's going to become a cash-flow situation."
A loan of $35 million from the USDA's Rural Development Facilities program represents a significant portion of the project's financing. Stuart said the hospital won't receive the $35 million until the project is complete. To bridge the gap, the hospital took out "bond anticipation notes," which requires USDA personnel to approve expenditures funded by the bonds.
USDA employees have been furloughed since the shutdown began Dec. 22.
"They are not allowed to answer phones, emails or be involved in anything," Stuart said. "They are restricted from doing any work-related activity."
The partial shutdown has lasted nearly a month as Congress and President Donald Trump disagree over construction of a border wall with Mexico. With no short-term resolution in sight, Stuart reached out to U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh; and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
Baldwin sent a Jan. 11 letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue about the Tomah situation. She wrote that the delay "could result in substantial unanticipated costs and complications for construction of the hospital" and asked Perdue if USDA has "a plan to promptly remedy the situation that Tomah Memorial Hospital is facing due to the lapse in federal funding."
Baldwin placed blame for the shutdown squarely with the president.
"This needless and useless government shutdown that President Trump proudly owns is severely harming our rural communities, and this harm will only multiply as it continues," she wrote.
Stuart hopes a way can be found for USDA to authorize the funds even if the shutdown continues. He said despite the bureaucratic hurdles, obtaining the USDA loan was the best option due to a significantly lower interest rate.
He said the shutdown would need to drag on several more months to impact construction.
"At this point in time, the project is not in jeopardy," Stuart said. "We've got everything covered. Everything is on time and on budget. We're just faced with the dilemma of getting the proper pay applications completed."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
