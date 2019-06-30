The Tomah Area MobilePack for Feed My Starving Children is just around the corner! The website is open for volunteers to sign up for the shift or shifts of their choosing.
The MobilePack will be held at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave.,Tomah in the Recreation/Gold Building, which is air conditioned.
The shifts are listed below; availability of open slots will vary:
Friday, July 12:
- Noon to 2 p.m. - Set up, volunteers are needed.
- 3-5 p.m. - Packing food.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. - Packing food.
Saturday, July 13:
- 9-11 a.m. - Packing food.
- Noon to 2 p.m. - Packing food.
- 2-4 p.m. - Cleanup.
To sign up, visit fmsc.org, follow the links to "volunteer" and look for Tomah MobilePack #1907-085AU. If the only shift a volunteer can work looks “full” on-line, he or she is still welcome to come at that time; any help is appreciated.
The MobilePack will also be collecting food for Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.