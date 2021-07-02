 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feeding/baiting deer illegal in Monroe County
0 Comments

Feeding/baiting deer illegal in Monroe County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters and wildlife observers in Monroe County that deer baiting and feeding are prohibited.

I recently investigated several complaints regarding feeding deer in Monroe County. Please remember, it is illegal to place, use or hunt over bait or feed material in certain counties. A deer feeding and baiting ban, which includes corn as well as salt and mineral licks, has been in effect for Monroe County since Dec. 1, 2017.

The ban is a tool to limit the spread of the fatal and highly contagious deer disease known as chronic wasting disease. Bans on baiting and feeding are established within a geographic range of any confirmed CWD case.

Chronic Wasting Disease may be spread by animal-to-animal contact. It also may be transmitted by contact with saliva, urine, feces, blood, carcass parts of an infected animal or soil and especially via live deer.

To protect our state’s natural resources — in this case, our white-tail deer population — it is important to know and to follow the baiting and feeding bans in Monroe County. Baiting and feeding encourages deer to congregate and have direct contact, thereby increasing the chances of spreading this fatal disease within the herd.

If enforcement action is taken because this is a violation, you could face fines.

While the baiting and feeding of deer is unlawful, it remains lawful for feeders for birds and other small mammals. However, feeders for these smaller animals and birds must be within 50 yards of the home and at a height a deer cannot access it.

To see the deer baiting and feeding regulations for all counties, and learn more about CWD, go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/bait.htm.

Matthew Modjeski

Modjeski

 Steve Rundio

Matthew Modjeski is a conservation warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Western Wisconsin Technical College has announced its 2021 spring semester graduates.

News

New minimum tobacco age is 21

Approximately 1,300 people die every day in the United States from smoking-related diseases. Studies have shown that almost all adult smokers …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News