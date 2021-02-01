 Skip to main content
Feedlot calves topic of Feb. 9 webinar
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Beef Program Team will host Dr. Dan Thomson, DVM, Iowa State University, to discuss management of newly weaned calves in the feedlot.

The webinar is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9,

Thomson says the transition from weaning to the feedlot is often the most stressful time in a feedlot animal’s life. Successful transition of the calf during this time has a lasting influence on how the animal performs in the feedlot and carcass quality.

The session will cover strategies that protect the health and feedlot performance of calves. Thomson is department head of the Animal Science Department at Iowa State and has hosted DocTalk on RFD-TV.

There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required to gain access to the session. Registration is done online at: go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch, A listing of many UW-Extension webinars is also found at the website.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

