The 2019 Tomah High School Limited Edition Show Choir is off to a positive start.
Chloe Gorman, one of the two new directors of the show choir this year, said the show choir season kicked off on a positive note Jan. 6 at the group’s first competition at Parkview High School in Orfordville.
The choir finished in third place, and member Stevie Peterson was named the Female Outstanding Performance of the Day by the judges.
“Hopefully the rest of the season we can (continue to) be competitive and do well. It’s looking to be a very good season,” Gorman said.
Limited Edition will participate in six competitions this season, ending in March.
The theme this year is “Fighters and Dreamers,” Gorman said. It’s about someone finding their way through the world.
“We have a wide variety (of songs) this year,” she said. “We open with I Surrender by Celine Dion, there’s some Elton John in our mix, Stronger from (the musical) Finding Neverland. It’s really just a wide variety this year of songs included.”
The show choir this season is composed of 34 girls and 23 boys, six of whom are seniors. Show band, which plays the music for the show choir, is composed of about 30 musicians; 18 are seniors.
The seniors may be smaller in number this year for show choir, but they are a strong group of performers and they are doing well this year, Gorman said. The younger members show potential to succeed the senior class.
“I think for the underclassmen we have a very large sophomore and junior class. I think they will step up to the challenge when the seniors graduate,” she said.
People will have the opportunity to see the show choir’s competition performance Saturday, Jan. 19 when the show choir holds its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, which includes a performance by the show choir.
Marci Martin, publicity parent for Limited Edition, said the dinner is the show choir’s largest fundraising event and helps keep show choir free for students to participate.
“We’re one of few left in state that doesn’t charge their members to participate … show choir is expensive. We hire a choreographer, there are travel fees, (cost of) music, competition fees and costumes, there are all sorts of things,” Martin said. “Through fundraising we’re able to allow them to participate without paying.”
The event includes a dinner served by the show choir members, a basket auction, a 50/50 raffle, a performance by the Tomah Middle School Soundsations show choir and a performance by Limited Edition. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, a beverage and dessert.
What sets apart the dinner fundraiser from others is that the show choir strives to make it a fine dining experience, Martin said.
“They come in with white shirt, black pants, aprons and act as waiters, bringing salads and dinners, etc.,” she said. “It has more of a personal touch.”
Martin said what she loves about the event is how involved the show choir members are as well as their parents and community members.
“The whole show choir family works together to do it — performers, directors, family members,” she said. “We have a basket auction, and the community has been so supportive in doing that, parents get together and work behind the scenes to promote the event and the kids, it’s great to see people come together to support the show choir.”
