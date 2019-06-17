Saturday marked the final Remembering Jesse Parker races in Tomah, but it’s far from the final chapter of Jesse Parker’s legacy.
Parker’s mother, Jenny Parker, spoke of her son’s enduring impact prior to the start of the five-kilometer and five-mile races at Tomah High School’s E.J. McKean Field.
“Although this is the last Jesse day, I hope it’s not your last walk with Jesse,” Jenny Parker told a large group of runners and walkers as her family − husband, Brad, children Bria and Jacob and son-in-law Jon Ames − stood close.
Jesse Parker was planning an adulthood of engineering clean water projects when he was killed in a July 4, 2009, car crash at age 17. The first Remembering Jesse Parker Race was held the following summer, and Scott Nicol, one of the race organizers, was astonished at how quickly the event took off.
“We were trying to raise $2,000 the first year,” Nicol said. “We ended up giving away $625,000. No one could have dreamed it.”
The charitable foundation fulfilled Jesse’s dream by funding projects that have delivered clean water to nearly 100,000 people. It also funded local scholarships and a local compassion initiative.
Nicol estimates 7,000 t-shirts have been issued to Remembering Jesse runners/walkers during the past 10 years as the event expanded to include children’s runs, a Senior Stroll and Special Needs Stampede, along with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Tomah Lion’s Club. He recalled a newspaper headline that read, “More than just a race.”
“It’s a testament to community,” he said. “It’s a testament to the city, the school, the churches, the service clubs and the volunteers saying, ‘What can I do?’”
Jenny Parker expressed gratitude to a community that embraced her family and its charitable activities.
“Thank you for allowing us to be vulnerable, to share our story, and sharing your stories with us ... thank you for allowing us to share our pain,” she said. “If you’re lucky, you can put that pain to good use.”
While Saturday marked the conclusion of the Jesse Parker race in Tomah, there’s one more leg yet to run. The Parker family will travel to Uganda later this summer for a run that dedicates the opening of nine more wells that will provide another community with clean, safe drinking water.
“In a few weeks, we will mark the final finish line for the Jesse race on a hilltop in Uganda, where Jesse’s first well is,” Jenny Parker said. “We’ll be bringing backpacks, soccer balls − doing things that Jesse would love us to do.”
Jenny Parker hopes her son’s life and the community’s response after his death will have a lasting impact.
“My friends have always said, ‘We have a lot of Jesse walks coming − putting on those shirts and solving the world’s problems,’” she said. “I hope you do the same. Go volunteer. Smile at a friend. Love someone. That’s what Jesse wants.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.