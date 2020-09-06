Finances lead Tomah City Council meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah City Council will hear a report on the city's financial management plan and its Tax Incremental Finance Districts when the council meets Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Tomah city hall.

The meeting begins in closed session at 6 p.m. with the open session beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. Due to the Labor Day weekend, it will be a combined meeting of the regular council and Committee of the Whole.

The plan will be presented Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. In April, Ehlers warned the city that its five-year capital improvement plan could bump into a statutory borrowing cap. Ehlers estimated plans on the list would get the city within 81 percent of the cap, and the firm recommends that municipalities not exceed 75 percent.

The five-year plan contains more than $23 million worth of projects, including $9.5 million for a new fire/ambulance building starting in 2021.

Other agenda items include:

Recommendation from the city's Ambulance Commission regarding increase in per-capita rate for Tomah Area Ambulance Service.

New section of an ordinance regarding wrecking of buildings.

Review of police department budget, including pre-ordering of squad vehicles for 2021.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

