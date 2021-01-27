Fire damages home near Sparta

A residential home was severely damaged but nobody was injured after a fire on Hwy. 27 north of Sparta Tuesday.

According to Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold, a child who lives at the residence returned from school shortly after 4 p.m. and saw the home full of smoke. She got two dogs out of the home and called her father, who called 911.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the house. Arnold said the fire started in the basement and burned through to the first floor of the one-story structure.

The fire is believed to have started sometime after 1:30 p.m. The department has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene for four hours. The Sparta department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Jackson Electric Cooperative and Monroe County 911 Center.

