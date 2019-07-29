The Tomah Fire Department is planning to construct a new facility.
Tim Adler, Tomah Fire Department chief, said the plan is to share a facility with the Tomah Area Ambulance Service to create a single emergency service complex.
The architectural firm Keller from Appleton is drafting a building design to get some rough numbers for the cost, and it should be brought before the city council in August, Adler said.
He said merging buildings will be a cost saver.
“It makes sense because there are going to be a lot of shared parts of the building that we won’t have to duplicate,” he said.
The idea to merge has been simmering since June 2018, when Tomah’s mayor Mike Murray vetoed the Tomah City Council’s decision to construct a new $2.9 million TAAS facility on the new Tomah Health campus, Adler said.
Murray was concerned by the addition of four minutes to the response time to areas of the city north of the railroad tracks. The new hospital is two miles south of the existing ambulance facility.
Adler said the fire department needs a new building because it has outgrown the main station behind city hall and the Northside station on Arthur Street. He said fire vehicles have become larger, and there is no longer several feet of clearance at the main station to get the trucks outside. He said the new vehicles clear by only inches.
At the Northside location, Adler it’s “basically a tin shed that’s not energy efficient” and is too small. He said trucks have to be turned sideways and there isn’t enough space for equipment.
“We need to move forward,” he said.
Adler said a needs assessment was done and found that a new facility to house both the fire department and TAAS can be done on a three-acre lot to provide adequate parking and a large enough garage to accommodate the 19 vehicles owned between departments. The facility would be one level and include bunk rooms to house ambulance personnel, a meeting room, training tower and offices.
The biggest hurdle is finding a site for the building, Adler said. Finding a “feasible” site has been a challenge, he said.
“We did site assessments on nearly 17 possible sites throughout the city,” he said. “What we’re running into is we’re built on a swamp, so it’s either too wet, we’re by a creek ... we’re in a wetland.”
A promising site, Adler said, is on property railroad-owned property on Superior Avenue.
“We’re going to have a conversation with them shortly. They did contact us back after we said we’re interested in some land,” Adler said. “Unfortunately they own 64 acres right in the center of town, which just sits there ... but they also run a business there. Hopefully we hear back from them. That’s probably our number-one choice right now.”
The fire department needs to be near the center of the city because it’s a volunteer service. Adler said volunteers drop what they’re doing when they get a call and that a central location allows for a faster response time. He said the ambulance service has more leeway of where it’s located because it’s staffed 24/7 and can leave within minutes.
The new facility will come with a significant price tag, but it’s a necessity, Adler said.
“In order to build something like this, it’s going to cost some money,” he said.
However, Adler said the community already saves significant money with a volunteer department.
“A full-time fire fighter with benefits, you’re talking probably around $75,000 a year. We put on 35 firefighters currently for probably half of that $75,000. So by putting the funds into a building that’s going to last ... and making it something for the community and the volunteers to be proud of, it also helps your recruiting and retention problems.”
Tomah’s fire department needs to stay volunteer for many years, Adler said. To staff a fire department full-time would cost millions a year, which Adler said wouldn’t be cost-effective or affordable.
