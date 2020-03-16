Fire season starts, burn permits required

Getting a burn permit is easy − and instant, Mickelson said.

“Obtaining a burn permit is easy, fast, and the best part is. they are free,” she said.

For the average customer, it takes less than two minutes to go online and apply. Customers can also call the hotline number to have it mailed or emailed, Mickelson said.

She said permits are good for the calendar year, “and we can even write them out down here at the station. With a little planning and dedication to getting your burn permit and following the rules, we can all work together to prevent wildfires.”

To obtain an annual DNR burning permit online, visit dnr.wi.gov and hit keyword “burn permit” or call 1-888-947-2876 to have it mailed or instantly emailed. You also can visit the Tomah Ranger Station at 1706 Academy Ave. east of Tomah.

Once an individual has a burning permit, he or she must call or go online after 11 a.m. on the day of the planned burning to check daily fire restrictions to hear the legal burning hours and size limitations, or if burning has been suspended for the day.