First baby of 2022 born at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston

On Wednesday, January 5 at 11:29 a.m., Oscar David Day was born and was crowned the first Mile Bluff Medical Center baby of 2022. Oscar was greeted by his parents, Penelope and Austin Day, and weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

Oscar is the couple’s first child, and the new parents were a bit surprised that Oscar was the first baby of 2022.

“We thought there would be at least one baby born before him,” Austin Day said.

Supporting Penelope Day through her labor and delivery was Emily Walden, certified nurse midwife, and the team of nurses at Mile Bluff’s Birth Center.

Penelope Day chose to follow a water birth plan as she welcomed the arrival of her son.

“We are grateful to have Mile Bluff right at our fingertips,” she said. “The staff is kind and helpful, and they have a great culture here.”

For earning the title of Mile Bluff’s first baby of 2022, Oscar received a VISA gift card from the medical center, a $25 savings account from the Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for his first prescription from Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy and a one-year subscription to the Juneau County Star Times.

