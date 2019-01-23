A Sparta-based credit union announced Monday it will branch into Tomah.
First Community Credit Union has purchased land in Tomah to build a new branch office. The lot, located between Buan Street and West McCoy Boulevard, will house a 4,000-square-feet facility with a full-service lobby, technology center, drive-up and ATM.
President Brad Bauges said expanding east to Tomah makes sense.
“We are excited about the growth our credit union has experienced over the past couple of years,” Bauges said. “Building a ... retail branch in Tomah was an obvious next step for us.”
The opening date has yet to be determined.
It will be the third office for the credit union, which also has an office in West Salem. Anyone who lives or works in Monroe, La Crosse, Jackson, Trempealeau or Vernon County is eligible for membership.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
