Leo Fischer is the Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year for Monroe County.
Each year the American Tree Farm System requests nominations from Certified Tree Farm inspectors for Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year, starting at the county level.
Outstanding Tree Farmers are selected for demonstrating and implementing sustainable forestry on their property, and Fischer was honored for 40 years of conservation on his property. According to ATFS, one of the outstanding attributes that sets Fischer's property apart from other landowners is the large size. At over 500 acres of hilly and mostly forested land, it is a lot of property to manage. Fischer has done considerable work on his property with the help of Department of Natural Resources and private foresters.
Fischer's property has been in the Managed Forest Law program for 25 years and has been re-enrolled for another 50 years. There have been over 20 timber sales on his property.
There are nine different timber types providing diversity on the property. Leo has planted over 120,000 trees on his property. Over 40 acres have been planted to conifers, and some of the plantations have already been commercially thinned. Many of the hardwood timber sales areas have had plantings to ensure the stands are fully stocked. Thousands of trees and shrubs have also been planted solely as food sources for wildlife, and crabapple is one of his favorites species.
Timber stand improvement has been ongoing since Fischer’s ownership of the property. ATFS said many of the practices were done for the good of the forest and wildlife without a thought of monetary gain and that Fischer is proud of the results.
