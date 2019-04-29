The David Tilton Memorial Youth Fishing Derby is returning for a second year to Robinson Pond in Millston.
Event organizer Alan Tilton said the fisheree, previously named the Millston-Knapp Sportsmen’s Club Youth Fishing Derby, is in honor of his son, David Tilton, who died in a hunting accident in April 2016.
“Dave loved to mentor children in hunting and fishing, and he loved that pond,” he said. “The Sportsmen’s Club ran it for 20 years, and he was there with his friends’ kids and nephews before he passed. Dave lived to share his love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors with the youth and teaching the kids to get them involved with hunting and fishing.”
Tilton and the David Tilton Memorial Fund took over the fishing derby in 2018. Prior to that the Tilton’s donated to the event yearly.
Tilton wants everyone who attends to have a great time, especially the children.
“It’s a kid’s day out,” he said. “I want not only the kids but the parents, everybody, to have a great time.”
The event runs from 7-11 a.m., with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. There is no charge to participate. Donations are accepted but not required.
There are four divisions: preschool through first grade, second grade through fourth grade, fifth grade through eighth grade and ninth grade through 12th grade.
Prizes will be awarded to irst through third place in each division, and there are also door prizes.
Following the derby is a free lunch consisting of hot dogs, chips and cookies. Every child who attends the lunch will receive a prize.
