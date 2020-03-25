Five arrested in Monroe County drug bust

Five people face multiple drug charges after Monroe County police received an anonymous complaint about a drug operation on Iband Avenue in the town of Sparta.

Police referred the following people to the Monroe County District Attorney:

Lynzee June Carrie Berkley, 34, La Crosse, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site, bail jumping.

Bryce David Boncouri, 22, Tomah, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana and bail jumping.

Derrick Scott Godfrey, 29, Tomah, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site.

Nicolas Adam Hays, 35, Sparta, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site.

Allison Marcellena Worster, 33, Tomah, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Monroe County Joint Tactical Unit entered the residence after obtaining a search warrant earlier in the morning. Berkley, Boncouri, Godfrey, Hays and Worster were all inside the residence.

