Five arrested in Monroe County drug bust

Five people face multiple drug charges after Monroe County police received an anonymous complaint about a drug operation on Iband Avenue in the town of Sparta.
Police referred the following people to the Monroe County District Attorney:
- Lynzee June Carrie Berkley, 34, La Crosse, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site, bail jumping.
- Bryce David Boncouri, 22, Tomah, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana and bail jumping.
- Derrick Scott Godfrey, 29, Tomah, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site.
- Nicolas Adam Hays, 35, Sparta, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking site.
- Allison Marcellena Worster, 33, Tomah, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Monroe County Joint Tactical Unit entered the residence after obtaining a search warrant earlier in the morning. Berkley, Boncouri, Godfrey, Hays and Worster were all inside the residence.
According to the report, police searched a bedroom and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine and other narcotics. Under the floor, police located a built-in safe covered by carpet flooring. The safe contained methamphetamine residue, drug paraphernalia and a large number of used needles.
In a bathroom, police discovered a small glass jar in the bottom of the toilet. Water appeared to have seeped into the jar that contained methamphetamine. Police believe other evidence was flushed.
Near the sink, police found a food saver bag that contained a small amount of methamphetamine.
During a search of the living room, police found drug paraphernalia, a scale, a large number of gem bags and 20 orange capsules believed to be LSD.
The search of a second bedroom discovered gem bags that contained methamphetamine, methadone hydrochloride (a Schedule II narcotic), marijuana and a digital scale.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
